MP: Cong MLA's son dies by `suicide'

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:19 IST
Vaibhav Yadav (17), son of Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav, allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, police said.

Vaibhav shot himself in the bathroom of his house and died during treatment, said Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna.

Sanjay Yadav represents Bargi constituency in Jabalpur district.

A suicide note was recovered from the house and it was being examined, the SP told PTI.

What prompted the boy to take the extreme step was not known yet and probe was underway, Bahuguna said.

The pistol used by Vaibhav was recovered and police were checking the family's claim that it was licensed, he added.

The family members found Vaibhav bleeding in the bathroom after hearing a pistol shot, and rushed him to a private hospital where he died, said City Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur area) Alok Sharma.

