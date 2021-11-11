Two Tibetans held for credit card fraud in Karnataka

Two Tibetan nationals were arrested in connection with a credit card fraud case here on Thursday, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Lobsang Sangyes (24) and Dakpa Phunde (40). Both the accused are said to be friends of the complainant, Alexander, a resident of Attavar, who had used a credit card for three years. He had surrendered the same to the bank on March 23 due to hike in yearly fee of usage. His credit card statement showed that Rs 1,12,000 was transferred to different accounts from his account illegally. Alexander then had filed a complaint in cyber police station on September 9.

The accused had transferred Rs 1,12,000 through Mobikwik wallet app to Fincare small finance bank in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and also to the account of another accused Lobsang Sangyes in Uttara Kannada. The accused were using banned Chinese apps WeChat and Redpack to transfer the money to different accounts.

City police commissioner N Shashikumar said the case will be considered seriously. As the fraud occurred after the complainant surrendered the credit card to the bank, police will also look into the role of the bank, he said.

