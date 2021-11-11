Left Menu

Give first dose of Covid vaccine to all in Haryana bfeore Dec 31: CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:25 IST
Give first dose of Covid vaccine to all in Haryana bfeore Dec 31: CM
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that all the people of the state should be inoculated against COVID-19 on a war footing to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The chief minister said this while reviewing the vaccination campaign in the state besides the availability of DAP fertilizer and drainage of water out of the fields.

Khattar also took stock of the progress in crushing of sugar canes in mills at the start of crushing season, the preparation of Parivar Pehchan Patra and the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojna in a video conference with deputy commissioners here, an official statement said.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal and Health Minister Anil Vij also attended the video conference.

Khattar directed officials to ensure that all people of the state should be fully vaccinated under the ''Har Ghar Dastak'' campaign, stipulating that the first dose of the Covid vaccine should be administered to all by December 31. To meet this goal, the CM asked officials to form additional teams and ensure the supply of other necessary resources. He also asked them to take the help of NGOs, religious leaders and volunteers registered on the Samarpan portal to ensure the success of this campaign.

"Jaan hai to jahan hai (The world is there if the life is there)," Khattar said, adding every citizen should ensure his participation in the vaccination campaign considering the safety of his life.

He said the 100 per cent target of vaccination should be met in Haryana in two months. He said only those who have vaccination certificates should be allowed to attend the fairs being held in various districts under 'Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana'.' Apart from this, arrangements should also be made to vaccinate people by setting up camps on the spot at the places having a gathering of more than 500 people, he said.

The chief minister said there would be no shortage of DAP fertilizer in the state. For this, demand has been made to give additional rakes after talking to the Centre, he said, adding that Haryana would get 16 additional rakes in the next four days. He directed the Director-General Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department to send the demand for 10 additional manure rakes to the Centre so that fertilizer remains available in all districts.

The chief minister said no farmer of the state should go to other states with his sugarcane crop and asked deputy commissioners to ensure this by getting started the work of crushing on time in sugar mills.

He said it is the government's resolve to improve the standard of living of the families whose monthly income is less than Rs 15,000 and connect them with the mainstream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021