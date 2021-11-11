Property dealer found dead in Delhi's Chhattarpur

The body of a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head was found inside a house in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjiv Sejwal of Lado Sarai. He was a property dealer, they said.

The police said they received a call around 4.45 am from a woman who informed that Sejwal had shot himself on the fourth floor of the Rajpur JMD Estate building in Chhattarpur.

Sejwal came to the flat around 9 pm on Wednesday, the police said, adding there were other people with him and they were partying.

''Sejwal was found dead at the spot and a revolver was also lying there. Forensic examination of the crime scene has been done. We are investigating the matter from all angles,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Mandava Harsha Vardhan said.

The victim is survived by his wife and two kids. There is a bullet injury mark on his head. No note has been recovered from the spot, the police said, adding that the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Police said they have not got any information whether the deceased was associated with any political party.

Sejwal was a witness in a murder case lodged at Mehrauli police station in 2014. Due to that, he got a Protective Service Officer (PSO). The PSO used to be with him during daytime, they said.

The flat was taken on rent by the deceased some time back. When he came to the flat on Wednesday, he asked his PSO to leave. There were four people, including a woman, parting in the house. Police recovered liquor bottles from the spot, they said.

Police said the questioning is underway and the matter is being investigated from all angles. The post-mortem has been conducted, they said.

The CCTV footage in the area are being checked, police added.

