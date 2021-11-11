3 drug peddlers held in Ghaziabad with 40 kg ganja

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested and 40.7 kg ganja was seized from their possession, Kaushambi Police said here on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 2.30 lakh was also seized from their possession, which, the police said, peddlers earned supplying the psychotropic substances to street sellers. The accused have been identified as Haseen Khan (24) and Hafeezuddin (38), both from Eidgah Basti of Muradnagar town, and Anas Qurushi (25) of Fareed Nagar town of Bhojpur Police Station area, Kaushambi Station House Officer Sachin Malik said. The accused were arrested from near the EDM Mall in Mother Dairy area in a police action informed by a tip-off. A car allegedly used for supplying the narcotics has also been seized from their possession, Malik said.

The three have been charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added. VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)