Top rights group says Russia seeks to close it for violating 'foreign agent' law
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights group, said on Thursday it had been notified by the Supreme Court that prosecutors had demanded it be dismantled over violations of the "foreign agents" law, a move it said was politically motivated.
"This is a political decision to destroy the Memorial group, an organisation dedicated to the history of political repression and the protection of human rights," Memorial said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Memorial
- Supreme Court
- Russian
Advertisement