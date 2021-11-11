Top rights group says Russia seeks to close it for violating 'foreign agent' law

Memorial, a prominent Russian human rights group, said on Thursday it had been notified by the Supreme Court that prosecutors had demanded it be dismantled over violations of the "foreign agents" law, a move it said was politically motivated.

"This is a political decision to destroy the Memorial group, an organisation dedicated to the history of political repression and the protection of human rights," Memorial said in a statement.

