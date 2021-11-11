Left Menu

Iraq's Moscow embassy offers to help evacuate Iraqis from Belarus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:15 IST
The Iraqi embassy in Moscow said on Thursday it was ready to help evacuate any Iraqi nationals who wanted to return home from Belarus, where large numbers of Middle Eastern migrants have been trying to cross into Poland.

On its website, the embassy invited Iraqis to contact it by WhatsApp or email if they wanted to be evacuated.

Countries bordering Belarus on Thursday warned the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern borders could escalate into a military confrontation while Ukraine said it would deploy thousands more troops to reinforce its frontier. (Writing by Mark Trevelyan Editing by Andrew Osborn)

