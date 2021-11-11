Kremlin says Putin spoke again to Merkel on Belarus, complained on NATO, Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU should talk to Belarus over the migrant crisis and complained to her about what he called provocative U.S. and NATO actions in the Black Sea, in the second phone call between the pair in two days, the Kremlin said.
It said he also accused Ukraine during the conversation of increasingly forceful behaviour including the use of drones in the east of the country, where government troops are fighting pro-Russian separatists.
