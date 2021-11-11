Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin spoke again to Merkel on Belarus, complained on NATO, Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:21 IST
Kremlin says Putin spoke again to Merkel on Belarus, complained on NATO, Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the EU should talk to Belarus over the migrant crisis and complained to her about what he called provocative U.S. and NATO actions in the Black Sea, in the second phone call between the pair in two days, the Kremlin said.

It said he also accused Ukraine during the conversation of increasingly forceful behaviour including the use of drones in the east of the country, where government troops are fighting pro-Russian separatists.

(Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021