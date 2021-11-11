Left Menu

US, Israel and Gulf Arab allies launch joint Red Sea drill

The sea, which connects the Mediterranean Sea by the Suez Canal with the Indian Ocean by the Gulf of Aden is one of the worlds key oil shipping routes.Over the past years, Yemens Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted oil shipments in the south of the waterway.

  • United Arab Emirates

Naval forces from the United States, Israel and two Gulf Arab states are taking part in a joint security drill in the Red Sea, a vital shipping route that feeds into the Suez Canal.

The U.S. 5th Fleet said Thursday that the five-day multilateral maritime exercise with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain began on Wednesday and includes at-sea training focused on search and seizure tactics aboard the USS Portland transport dock ship.

The drill appears to be the first time these nations acknowledge shared maritime training exercises. It comes a little more than a year after the UAE and subsequently Bahrain normalized ties with Israel despite strong criticism by Palestinians over the formal recognition of Israel.

The statement by the 5th Fleet did not specify where in the Red Sea the exercise was taking place. The sea, which connects the Mediterranean Sea by the Suez Canal with the Indian Ocean by the Gulf of Aden is one of the world's key oil shipping routes.

Over the past years, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have targeted oil shipments in the south of the waterway. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have waged war against the Houthis since 2015, in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

