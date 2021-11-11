Left Menu

Gauhati HC reserves verdict against Subramanian Swamy in hate speech case

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday reserved the verdict of a case against Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy for allegedly delivering hate speech in Assam in 2015.The BJP leader filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the case and a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a local court.

11-11-2021
The BJP leader filed a writ petition in the high court challenging the case and a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a local court. He argued the case in person. After hearing both sides, Justice Manish Choudhury reserved the verdict.

On March 15, 2015, Swamy had delivered a speech on the Ayodhya issue at Kaziranga University. A criminal case was filed against him by an advocate two days later at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Karimganj under various sections of the IPC for the ''hate speech''.

The court then summoned the BJP MP for an appearance. But as he did not appear, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Swamy, who approached the Supreme Court for quashing the case.

The apex court asked the petitioner to institute appropriate proceedings before the competent court, including the Gauhati High Court.

Swamy then moved the Gauhati High Court, which stayed the warrant and started hearing the case in July 2015.

