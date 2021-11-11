Elderly man killed in wild boar attack

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 11 (PTI): A 75-year-old man was killed on Thursday after a wild boar attacked him while he was engaged in rubber-tapping at an estate near the forest area of Mangalam here, police said.

''There were two other workers engaged in rubber-tapping in the estate, but they were far away and witnessed the wild boar attacking the man. They alerted the locals and the injured worker was taken to a hospital but he died on the way,'' the police told PTI.

Police said the victim Maani belongs to Mangalam. A postmortem was conducted and the body handed over to relatives.

