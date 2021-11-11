3 arrested for cattle smuggling in Kathua, Samba

Three persons allegedly involved in cattle smuggling were arrested on Thursday in Kathua and Samba districts and 30 bovines were seized from their possession, officials here said.

Acting on a tip-off that bovines were being smuggled, a police party intercepted a truck on Tapyal highway when it was on its way to Kashmir from Kathua, a police official said.

When it was checked, the vehicle was found to have been carrying 19 bovines concealed under a thick layer of potato sacks, they said.

The driver of the truck, Nisar Ahmad Khan, along with his associate Mohd Aslam Chachi, both belonging to Anantnag, were arrested on the spot, they said. The cattle were shifted to a safe place and the truck was seized, they said.

A case was registered against the two at Ghagwal Police Station and a further probe is on in the matter.

Another truck on its way to Kashmir was intercepted in Kathua district on Thursday, the official said, from which police recovered 11 bovines.

The truck was seized and a case was lodged against the alleged smuggler arrested from the spot, he added.

