Union Minister Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Krishna temple in Guruvayur

Visiting Kerala for the first time after being inducted as a Union Minister in the Council of Ministers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple and Mammiyur Mahadeva temple here on Thursday.

''Started my Kerala visit with darshan at Guruvayur temple. I have been offering my prayers at this temple since childhood. This time, I am visiting after almost two years due to Covid. May Lord Guruvayurappan shower his blessings on us,'' tweeted the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship after prayers.

Chandrasekhar hails from Kerala and his ancestral home is at Kondayur near Desamangalam in Thrissur district.

Earlier in the day, he visited Ramakrishna Math, Puranattukara, Thrissur, and paid respects to Madathipathi Swami Sadbhavanand.

He visited the house of BJP worker Koppara Biju, who was allegedly stabbed to death at Chavakkad near here. BJP has alleged that SDPI activists were behind the killing.

The Minister met the family members of Biju and offered support to them. Later, Chandrasekhar went to the only DRDO laboratory in the State – the Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) at Kochi where he presided over a ceremony organised to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

He was briefed by the Director of NPOL Vijayan Pillai on its research and development in underwater surveillance systems and technologies, an official press release said.

The Director apprised the Minister also about NPOL's roadmap for the next 20 years and the technology projects being undertaken for the Navy.

The laboratory has forged collaborations with industry and academia to develop successful systems and products.

The Minister visited the acoustic tank facility at NPOL – one of the largest such facilities in the world for evaluating sensitive under water sensors and systems, DARPAN facility – a sonar design and simulation centre equipped with oceanographic and sonar signal database which can evaluate advance signal processing algorithms, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)