Left Menu

Union Minister Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Krishna temple in Guruvayur

May Lord Guruvayurappan shower his blessings on us, tweeted the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Skill Development and Entrepreneurship after prayers.Chandrasekhar hails from Kerala and his ancestral home is at Kondayur near Desamangalam in Thrissur district.Earlier in the day, he visited Ramakrishna Math, Puranattukara, Thrissur, and paid respects to Madathipathi Swami Sadbhavanand.He visited the house of BJP worker Koppara Biju, who was allegedly stabbed to death at Chavakkad near here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:32 IST
Union Minister Chandrasekhar offers prayers at Krishna temple in Guruvayur
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Visiting Kerala for the first time after being inducted as a Union Minister in the Council of Ministers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday offered prayers at the famous Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple and Mammiyur Mahadeva temple here on Thursday.

''Started my Kerala visit with darshan at Guruvayur temple. I have been offering my prayers at this temple since childhood. This time, I am visiting after almost two years due to Covid. May Lord Guruvayurappan shower his blessings on us,'' tweeted the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship after prayers.

Chandrasekhar hails from Kerala and his ancestral home is at Kondayur near Desamangalam in Thrissur district.

Earlier in the day, he visited Ramakrishna Math, Puranattukara, Thrissur, and paid respects to Madathipathi Swami Sadbhavanand.

He visited the house of BJP worker Koppara Biju, who was allegedly stabbed to death at Chavakkad near here. BJP has alleged that SDPI activists were behind the killing.

The Minister met the family members of Biju and offered support to them. Later, Chandrasekhar went to the only DRDO laboratory in the State – the Naval Physical Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) at Kochi where he presided over a ceremony organised to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

He was briefed by the Director of NPOL Vijayan Pillai on its research and development in underwater surveillance systems and technologies, an official press release said.

The Director apprised the Minister also about NPOL's roadmap for the next 20 years and the technology projects being undertaken for the Navy.

The laboratory has forged collaborations with industry and academia to develop successful systems and products.

The Minister visited the acoustic tank facility at NPOL – one of the largest such facilities in the world for evaluating sensitive under water sensors and systems, DARPAN facility – a sonar design and simulation centre equipped with oceanographic and sonar signal database which can evaluate advance signal processing algorithms, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021