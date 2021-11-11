85 'dhalaos' phased out in last six months: East Delhi civic body

In a bid to eliminate garbage dump yards in the open, East Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities have phased out 85 'dhalaos' in its area in the last six months, officials said.

Dhalaos or garbage dump yards are traditionally designated places from where sanitation workers collect garbage deposited by people.

In September, ahead of the municipal elections due in 2022, the three mayors in Delhi had spelt out a vision for the capital, promising to make the city garbage-free in few months, planting more trees and running an intensive week-long campaign next month to keep vector-borne diseases under control.

In order to strengthen the waste management system, the EDMC is ''eliminating the 'dhalaos' in a phased manner''.

The corporation has also completed installation of 31 fixed compactor transfer stations (FCTSs) in areas under its jurisdiction so far, the EDMC said in a statement.

In the last six months, the EDMC has installed 29 FCTSs and phased out 85 'dhalaos' in its area. And, the EDMC aims to install at least 38 FCTSs by the end of November, it said.

Under FCTS arrangement, the garbage collected by the auto-tippers are directly brought to the transfer station, and is discharged into a bin cart of the compactor unit. The bin cart has a capacity of about 3 cubic metre and can receive the garbage from mini-tippers without spillage, the statement said.

The garbage is transported in fully compacted condition without any smell or spillage on the way. One compactor unit can easily attach two-three detachable containers per day, depending upon the distance of the transfer station building to the dumping ground or processing plant, it said.

