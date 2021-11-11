Left Menu

Two militants gunned down in separate encounters in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two militants were killed on Thursday in separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

While one militant was killed in Kulgam district in south Kashmir earlier in the day, another was killed in Srinagar city in the evening.

A police official said acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Chawalgam area of Kulgam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

As the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated leading to an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

Later, another militant was killed in a separate encounter between ultras and security forces in Bemina area of the city here in the evening, the official said.

He said an AK rifle was recovered from the site of the encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

