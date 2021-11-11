Left Menu

Orissa HC limits Cong bandh to hartal

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:48 IST
Orissa HC limits Cong bandh to hartal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Orissa High Court Thursday ruled that only a hartal can be held and not a general strike and that no political party is entitled to paralyse normal life in the entire state in the name of bandh.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar gave the ruling while hearing a PIL of a Cuttack-based businessman against the six-hour banch called by Congress on Friday from 6 AM demanding immediate sacking and arrest of the Odisha minister of state for home D S Mishra for his alleged closeness with the prime accused in the Kalahandi woman teacher kidnap and murder.

The court ruled that rail and road traffic cannot be blocked and normal life cannot be disrupted by forcing business establishments to down their shutters during the hartal. Following an assurance by the Congress that the protest would be peaceful, the court directed the director general of police to prosecute those who forcibly paralyse normal life, petitioner's counsel Soumya Ranjan Mohanty said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021