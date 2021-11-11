Left Menu

Ousted Sudanese information minister says Sovereign Council formation is extension of coup

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Sudan's ousted civilian information minister rejected the formation of a new head of state Sovereign Council on Thursday following a military takeover last month, calling it an extension of the coup.

Hamza Balloul said in a statement that he was "confident that the Sudanese people can defeat the coup and continue the transition".

