Guj: Rape accused sentenced to life within 30 days of arrest

According to the prosecution, this is the first time when a trial court in Gujarat has given a verdict in such a short period. The court worked till 12 midnight on some days, said a lawyer.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:29 IST
A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act cases here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl within a month of his arrest.

Special judge P S Kala awarded `life term till death' to Ajay Nishad (39), a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Nishad had been arrested on October 13 by Surat police.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The accused, a married man with three children, kidnapped the girl on October 12 when she was playing near his house in Sachin GIDC area and then raped her. She was found in secluded place by police during search.

The charge sheet was filed within ten days of Nishad's arrest while the court wrapped up the trial in five days starting from October 25 when the charges were framed. According to the prosecution, this is the first time when a trial court in Gujarat has given a verdict in such a short period. The court worked till 12 midnight on some days, said a lawyer.

