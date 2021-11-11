Eight vehicles involved in illegal mining in Jammu seized

Police on Thursday impounded eight vehicles used in illegal mining in Jammu district, officials said.

Continuing its drive against the menace of illegal mining, a multi-pronged strategy was devised by police to launch a crackdown on vehicles used in illegal mining.

Police teams raided several places at Jhajjar Kotli, Chatha and Chinore and seized eight different vehicles involved in illegal mining, they said.

Cases have been registered against the vehicle owners.

The mining was done in violation of order of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

