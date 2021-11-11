Left Menu

One held with heroin in Jammu

Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2021
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 167 gram heroin here on Thursday, officials said.

A police team intercepted the suspect, Ishwar Giri, in Nowabad area after he was found roaming around suspiciously, they said.

During search, 167 gram heroin was recovered from Giri. Subsequently, he was arrested and booked for drug peddling, the officials said.

