One held with heroin in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 167 gram heroin here on Thursday, officials said.

A police team intercepted the suspect, Ishwar Giri, in Nowabad area after he was found roaming around suspiciously, they said.

During search, 167 gram heroin was recovered from Giri. Subsequently, he was arrested and booked for drug peddling, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)