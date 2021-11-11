Absconding drug peddler held in Jammu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A man, who had been absconding for months in a case of drug peddling in Jammu district, was arrested on Thursday, officials said.
Based on a tip-off, police teams conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused from Dayalgam area in Anantnag district, they said.
The absconder, Irfan Rashid Rather, is a resident of Dayalgam in Anantnag.
He had been evading arrest for the past three months in a case of narcotic smuggling registered against him, the officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irfan Rashid Rather
- Jammu
- Anantnag
Advertisement