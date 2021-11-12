Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The Dubai ruler said in a tweet on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.

"We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success.. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE.

