Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023
The Dubai ruler said in a tweet on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.
"We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success.. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE.
