Thane man held in Gujarat for drug peddling is on parole in murder case

A man from Mumbra town in Thane, who has been arrested by the Gujarat police in connection with seizure of drugs, is a convict in a murder case in which he is out on parole, police said on Thursday.

The man, Sajjad Ghosi, is a vegetable vendor from the Maharashtra town and was involved in a murder case in which he was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail by a Thane district court, they said.

The 44-year-old is presently out on parole in the murder case, the police said.

Police have seized heroin and methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 313.25 crore from three persons in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district over the last two days, officials said on Thursday.

Ghosi is one of the three persons arrested by the Gujarat police for drug peddling.

According to the police, he had come out of jail on parole during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghosi, who had been residing in Mumbra for long, was arrested by the Thane police on June 12, 2013, in connection with a murder case, they said.

He had murdered one Pundalik Patil, a resident of Kalyan, over a financial dispute, the police said.

Ghosi cut the victim's body into several pieces and packed them into plastic bags which he was going to dispose off in a Mumbra creek when he was arrested, the police said.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat police arrested Ghosi from a guest house in Khambhalia town following a tip-off, and recovered 19 packets containing 11.483 kg of heroin and 6.168 kg of methamphetamine, collectively worth Rs 88.25 crore, a senior police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)