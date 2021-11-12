Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 00:43 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt was officially selected to host the COP27 UN Climate Change Conference in 2022, the country's environment ministry said on Thursday.
The North African country will held the conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharm El-Sheikh
- Red Sea
- Egypt
- North African
Advertisement