Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 01:27 IST
Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help.
Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Astroworld Festival
- Houston
Advertisement