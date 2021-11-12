Israeli appeals court upholds ruling to return kidnapped boy to Italy
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-11-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 02:11 IST
- Country:
- Israel
An Israeli court on Thursday upheld a ruling to return to relatives in Italy a six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped to Israel by his grandfather, Israel's Justice Ministry said.
Eitan Biran's maternal grandfather had appealed against a Tel Aviv court's decision last month to send him back to his paternal aunt in Italy, in a cross-border custody battle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's visit provides tremendous opportunity to boost bilateral ties: India's envoy to Italy
Will visit Vatican City to call on Pope Francis: PM Modi in departure statement ahead of visit to Italy, UK.
Italy reports 50 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 4,866 new cases
Italy's Draghi cuts taxes, raises retirement age in first budget
Afghan situation couldn't be seen in isolation, says PM Modi in Italy