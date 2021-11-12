Israeli appeals court upholds ruling to return kidnapped boy to Italy

An Israeli court on Thursday upheld a ruling to return to relatives in Italy a six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped to Israel by his grandfather, Israel's Justice Ministry said.

Eitan Biran's maternal grandfather had appealed against a Tel Aviv court's decision last month to send him back to his paternal aunt in Italy, in a cross-border custody battle.

