U.S. appeals court halts release of Trump documents to House riot probe
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 02:35 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put on hold a lower court ruling allowing congressional investigators to obtain former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put the Tuesday ruling on hold while he appeals it.
