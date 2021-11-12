Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

El Salvador's Bukele deploys military after spike in homicides

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Thursday deployed the military to patrol streets throughout the country in response to a sharp surge in murders this week. The military deployment follows more than 30 homicides on Tuesday and Wednesday in the impoverished Central American nation of about 6.5 million people. Average daily homicides had dropped to less than two per day under Bukele, who took office in 2019.

Portugal's Catholic bishops announce independent child sexual abuse commission

Portugal's Roman Catholic Church said on Thursday it would create an independent commission to investigate historical child sexual abuse allegedly committed by members of the clergy following pressure from prominent congregants to lift a veil of silence around the issue. Portugal's Bishops' Conference said in a statement that it decided to create the commission to improve the way cases are handled and to "carry out a study to clarify the history of this serious issue."

Israeli appeals court upholds ruling to return kidnapped boy to Italy

An Israeli court on Thursday upheld a ruling to return to Italy a six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped to Israel by his grandfather, Israel's Justice Ministry said. Eitan Biran's maternal grandfather had appealed against a Tel Aviv family court's decision last month to send the boy back to his paternal aunt in Italy, in a cross-border custody battle.

Analysis-Carbon superpowers: U.S.-China deal seen as symbolic but not sufficient

A joint China-U.S. declaration on climate change is a political reset to a time when the world's two biggest carbon emitters https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-UN/EMISSIONS/jnvwexaryvw/index.html reached the brief meeting of minds that helped forge the 2015 Paris Agreement. But that still won't be enough to avert a deepening climate crisis, unless Washington and Beijing can match words with more action to curb fossil fuels and prod others at the COP26 talks in Glasgow https://www.reuters.com/business/cop to do the same.

Neighbours of Belarus say migrant crisis risks military clash

Countries bordering Belarus on Thursday warned the migrant crisis on the European Union's eastern borders could escalate into a military confrontation while Ukraine said it would deploy thousands more troops to reinforce its frontier. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia said Belarus posed serious threats to European security by deliberately escalating its "hybrid attack" using migrants to retaliate for EU sanctions.

Russia, Western nations row at U.N. over Belarus migrant crisis

Russia traded barbs with Western members of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday over a crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, with Russia's deputy U.N. envoy suggesting his European colleagues have "masochist inclinations." Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, the United States and Britain raised the migrant crisis during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

Ethiopia says U.N. staff will face penalties if they break the law

Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations or African Union do not live "in space" and will be punished for any lawbreaking, the government said on Thursday, after the arrest of several U.N. employees for unspecified offences. Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2 after rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray and their allies made territorial gains and threatened to march on the capital.

Britain presses Iranian deputy foreign minister over detained dual nationals

Britain on Thursday said that officials had pressed Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani to release detained dual nationals including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. British foreign office officials also told Bagheri Kani at a meeting in London that Iran should conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) nuclear deal under the terms on the table now, the foreign ministry said.

Sudan's army chief appoints new ruling council, led by himself

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan was sworn in on Thursday as head of a new transitional council he appointed to lead the country following the military takeover late last month, shrugging off domestic and international pressure to reverse the coup. The new 14-member Sovereign Council, for which one member is yet to be confirmed, includes civilians representing Sudan's regions but none from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) political coalition that had been sharing power with the military in a democratic transition since 2019.

Cuban protest leader to march alone, white rose in hand, ahead of rallies

A Cuban playwright leading the call for protests on Nov. 15 on the communist-run island said on Thursday he will walk alone, in silence and holding a white rose, the day before the planned march to show the non-violent nature of the movement. After Cuban dissidents, organized under a Facebook group called Archipielago, asked in September for permission to rally, the authorities declared the marches illegal and accused the protesters of working with the United States to overthrow the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)