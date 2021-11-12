Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Independent monitor says UAW has 'fallen short' in reform efforts

An independent court-appointed monitor named to oversee the United Auto Workers union after a federal corruption probe said on Thursday the union has "fallen short" to date in its reform efforts and disclosed he has 15 open investigations. Neil Barofsky, a former federal prosecutor, said in his first report the UAW must "take more affirmative measures to fully eradicate the strong remnants of the 'toxic' culture that characterized its recent past and still remain present today."

Jury sees video of Arbery's prior visits to neighborhood he was shot in

A jury was shown videos on Thursday of Ahmaud Arbery walking around a vacant property on earlier visits to the mostly white southern Georgia neighborhood where the Black man was chased and shot by three white men who are now on trial for murder. The videos were pulled from surveillance cameras installed in an unoccupied, half-built house in Satilla Shores that plays a crucial role in the case. Arbery visited the site multiple times at night in the months before his death, the final visit taking place just minutes before he was shot.

U.S. vacations in Cuba still come with hangovers from Trump's sanctions

Cuba opens its borders next week signaling new opportunity for pandemic-weary travelers and the island's tourism industry, but for U.S. citizens getting there requires jumping through hoops like never before, according to the heads of eight U.S. tour agencies. U.S. President Donald Trump ended cruise ship dockings, reduced flights to Havana and eliminated them altogether to the outlying provinces. His administration declared most hotels, bus and other Cuban tour services off limits because they were owned by the military, and made financial transactions more difficult in general, measures that remain in place under President Joe Biden.

Ransomware takes center stage in U.S. official's Middle East trip

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to the Middle East on Friday, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters, where he will seek to build partnerships on ransomware and cybersecurity as hackers wreak havoc among some of America's more vital industries. Adeyemo, in the highest-ranking visit of a Treasury official to the region under President Joe Biden's administration, will also discuss countering terrorist financing and proliferation as well as economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic in his visits to Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

U.S. appeals court pauses release of Trump documents to House riot probe

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put off allowing congressional investigators access to former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 30. Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to put Tuesday's lower court ruling on hold pending an appeal, which they said could be fast-tracked for a quick ruling.

U.S. has 'sacred obligation' to take care of veterans, Biden says

President Joe Biden called military veterans "the very spine of America" as he marked Veterans Day on Thursday, vowing to make sure they get the benefits they have earned. Biden and many members of his Cabinet crossed the Potomac River from Washington to attend the annual ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, where ceremonial cannon blasts greeted the president's arrival and sent plumes of smoke over the vast array of white gravestones.

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help. Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.

Analysis: U.S. infrastructure bill makes power broker of transportation chief Buttigieg

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday is the largest U.S. investment in roads, rail lines and other transportation networks in decades. It also gives some members of President Joe Biden's administration unprecedented control over how it is spent. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will control $126 billion in new spending over the next five years, according to a Reuters tally -- more than one-fifth of the new spending authorized by the law.

Texas concert death toll rises as 22-year-old student succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Astroworld Festival stampede rose to nine with the death of a 22-year-old Texas college student late on Wednesday, according to a lawyer for the family. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival on Friday killed nine people between the ages of 14 and 27 and injured scores. A 9-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition, police have said.

U.S. prosecutors want jury to consider lesser charges in Rittenhouse murder trial

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said they would seek approval for the jury to consider lesser charges after days of testimony in which the U.S. teenager and his lawyers argued strongly that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 18, is charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during chaotic racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020 following the police shooting and wounding of a Black man. He has pleaded not guilty.

