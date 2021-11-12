Left Menu

Fire breaks out at scrap market in Mumbai's Mankhurd

A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:05 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday, informed fire officials. A total of 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. "We got information about the fire at around 3 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualty reported," said a fire officer

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

