President Xi is 'helmsman' of China's rejuvenation, says party official
China's President Xi Jinping is "helmsman" of Chinese rejuvenation, a Communist Party official told a news conference on Friday.
The party passed a "historical resolution" on Thursday that highlighted its achievements under Xi's leadership, which had the effect of consolidating his authority.
