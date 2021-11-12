Left Menu

Man held for raping 17-year-old girl in Maha village

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 09:18 IST
Man held for raping 17-year-old girl in Maha village
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

An officer at the Kulgaon police station said the accused was arrested on Thursday and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act ((POCSO Act).

The victim and the accused, who is married, are acquainted as they are neighbours in the village, he said.

On November 9, the accused barged into the girl's house when she was alone, bolted it from inside and raped her, the official said.

He also slapped the teenager when she tried to raise an alarm and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed anything about the incident, he said.

The girl narrated the horrifying incident to her mother when she returned home in the evening from work and subsequently a police complaint was registered by her family members, the official said.

The police filed an FIR and later arrested the accused, who has also been charged with criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021