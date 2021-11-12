ED arrests IREO MD, Lalit Goyal: Sources

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning arrested Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Ireo Group, Lalit Goyal, sources said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning arrested Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Ireo Group, Lalit Goyal, sources said. On Thursday, Goyal was detained at the Delhi International Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to the ED.

A lookout circular was issued against Goyal in a case registered at Chandigarh. He was questioned by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering and diversion of funds of investors. Goyal's name also reportedly surfaced in Pandora Papers, sources said.

The Pandora Papers, compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists following a two-year investigation, exposed over 35 current and former global leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials worldwide, who reportedly used tax havens and hid real incomes through offshore companies. The dossier contains over 11.9 million confidential documents. (ANI)

