India logs 12,516 new COVID infections, active cases lowest in 267 days

India recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,44,14,186, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:20 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India recorded a single-day rise of 12,516 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's tally of infections to 3,44,14,186, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the count of active cases in the country has declined to 1,37,416, which is the lowest in 267 days.

The daily rise in new COVID-19 infections has been below 50,000 for 138 days. The tally of active cases has declined to 1,37,416, which comprises 0.40 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The country also recorded 13,155 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number total recoveries in the country to 3,38,14,080. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.07 per cent. This has been less than 2 per cent for 39 days, the ministry said. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,62,690, with 501 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in the country is currently at 1.34.

According to the health ministry, a total of 11,65,286 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted a total of 62,10,67,350 COVID-19 tests. Moreover, with the administration of 53,81,889 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,10,79,51,225 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

