IREO's Lalit Goyal detained by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained the vice-chairman and managing director of real estate group IREO in connection with a money-laundering probe against him, officials said on Friday.

Goyal was stopped by immigration authorities on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on the basis of an ED lookout circular.

He was supposed to take a flight to the US when his name was flagged, they said.

Officials said Goyal was questioned at the airport and detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the investigators of their Chandigarh office.

The businessman is being probed in relation to a money laundering case linked to the alleged diversion of an estimated USD 77 million (one million is equal to 10 lakhs) of home buyers' funds, investments, and shareholdings to some offshore entities.

His name also figured in the 'Pandora Papers' global leak of offshore funds. Goyal and his legal team had earlier denied any illegalities on their part and have said no funds were diverted abroad in violation of laws.

