Left Menu

MP: 9 arrested for religious 'conversion attempt' in Jhabua

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:58 IST
MP: 9 arrested for religious 'conversion attempt' in Jhabua
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested nine persons, seven of them from Rajasthan and Gujarat, in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on charge of indulging in religious conversion, an official said on Friday.

The police registered a case against 10 persons following a complaint filed by a man linked to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

''We received information on Wednesday that some outsiders were allegedly luring tribals to convert to Christianity at Manpur village under the Thandla police station area,'' the official said.

After that, a police team and some residents of the area reached the village and found that seven persons from Rajasthan and Gujarat and their local contacts were attempting religious conversion by offering inducements at the residence of one Naru Damor, Thandla sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) M S Gavli said.

Later, the police booked a total of 10 persons under relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh's anti-religious conversion law and arrested nine of them, he added.

They were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail on Thursday, the SDOP said.

Talking to reporters in Indore on Wednesday, VHP general secretary Milind Parande alleged that Christian missionaries were involved in illegal conversions in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

''We demand action against everyone involved in illegal conversions,'' the VHP leader had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021