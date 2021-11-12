Left Menu

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reaches Kolkata to discuss border-related issues

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday arrived in Kolkata to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Additional DGP over border-related issues.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:14 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reaches Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday arrived in Kolkata to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Additional DGP over border-related issues. Officials from the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) Coast Guard and District Magistrates from border districts will attend the meeting virtually.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in October extended BSF jurisdictions to 50 kilometres from the border area to which Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had objected. The Centre had empowered the BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)

