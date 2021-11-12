Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC adjourns hearing till Nov 15

The Supreme Court, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government, adjourned the hearing for November 15 in the case relating to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:33 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC adjourns hearing till Nov 15
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government, adjourned the hearing for November 15 in the case relating to the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest. Earlier on November 8, the Apex Court proposed to appoint a former High Court judge to monitor the ongoing investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A single-member Commission of Enquiry with headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri has been constituted to investigate the death of 8 persons in Lakhimpur Kheri. Uttar Pradesh government had appointed retired Allahabad High Court judge Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission to inquire about the incident and enquiry to be completed within a period of two months. Local farmers accused Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son of the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist and others. They were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where an SUV was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The Minister and his son deny the charges. Ashish Mishra and 20 others have been booked for murder but have not been arrested yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021