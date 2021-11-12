Left Menu

Will consult experts, get Khurshid's book banned in MP, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that he will consult law experts and get Salman Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict banned in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that he will consult law experts and get Salman Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict banned in the state. "He has published a very controversial book. They (Congress) do not leave a chance to attack 'Hindutva', always trying to divide the country on the basis of castes. Even Supreme Court has said that Hindutva is a way of living," Mishra said.

Earlier on Thursday, Mishra had said that Khurshid published his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya--Nationhood in our times' to create a controversy. "This book has been published to create controversies. Congress and Gandhi family belong to the 'Tukde-tukde gang'. They want the country to be divided. They want to hurt the beliefs of people. However, PM Modi wants undivided India," he had said.

Two Delhi lawyers have filed complaints on Thursday with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book which was released last week. Advocate Vivek Garg in his complaint is seeking to file a case against Khurshid.

The complaint alleges that Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical Terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. Meanwhile, Advocate Vineet Jindal in his complaint said that the statement published in the said book is not only instigating and provoking but also stirring emotions among followers of the Hindu religion.

The accused by making the above-cited statement in his book has committed offences under Sections153,153A, 298 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are cognizable offences and very serious, the lawyer's complaint stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

