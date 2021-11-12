Preparations underway to hold next Quad summit in Japan - Kyodo
Preparations are underway to hold the next Quad group summit in Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
The Quad group, which comprises Japan, the United States, Australia and India, could meet in Japan as early as the spring of 2022, Kyodo added, but did not give further details.
