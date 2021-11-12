Left Menu

Thackeray undergoes spine surgery, doing well: CMO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:11 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the H N Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Friday.

Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

''The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well,'' the statement said.

Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

