Thackeray undergoes spine surgery, doing well: CMO
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the H N Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Friday.
Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.
''The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well,'' the statement said.
Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.
On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.
Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
