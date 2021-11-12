Left Menu

MP: Man from Pune held for duping aspiring models with promise of work

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Indore, the cyber cell probed the case and arrested Vignesh Shetty, a resident of Pune, said Jitendra Singh, Superintendent of Police SP, Cyber-Indore.Shetty was running an account on Instagram in the name of a fake modelling firm.

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly duping women aspiring to be professional models by luring them through Instagram, an official said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Indore, the cyber cell probed the case and arrested Vignesh Shetty, a resident of Pune, said Jitendra Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cyber-Indore.

"Shetty was running an account on Instagram in the name of a fake modelling firm. He used to solicit portfolio pictures of young girls, aspiring to become professional models,'' the official said.

Investigations revealed that on the pretext of providing modeling work to women, Shetty charged them Rs 500 each for registration and blocked them on Instagram after receiving the money online, he said.

When the women contacted Shetty and asked him to return the sum after not getting work, he would threaten to make their pictures viral on social media, Singh said.

A case has been registered against Shetty under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and a detailed investigation is underway, he added.

