COP26 publishes new draft declaration, kicking off more horse-trading
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Canada
A new draft document from the United Nations climate summit was published on Friday morning, touching off a new round of political skirmishing over what will be in the final COP26 declaration.
