2 UP police officials suspended after Delhi HC wrath

Two Uttar Pradesh Police officials have been suspended after the Delhi High Court pulled up the neighbouring state's police department for illegally arresting a Delhi-based man and his son.

The second son of the Delhi-based man had eloped with a 21-year-old woman from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and married her against the wishes of her family.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Shamli Kotwali Pankaj Tyagi and the investigation officer of the case SH Sharma have been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated into the illegal arrests, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukirti Madhav Mishra said on Friday.

The Delhi-based man's son and the woman from Shamli got married a few months ago.

The father of the woman alleged on September 8 that she was abducted by the two Delhi-based men and got a police complaint lodged against them. Subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the father-son duo from Delhi.

The couple filed a writ petition under section 164 (recording of statement of the accused or witness or the aggrieved before the magistrate) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Delhi High Court, stating that they had attained the legal age for marriage and had married each other of their own will. The man also alleged that his father and brother were illegally arrested.

Taking cognizance of the petition, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh police on October 28 for the arrests and said such illegal acts were not permissible and will not be tolerated in the national capital.

Justice Mukta Gupta had said she will ''take action'' against the Uttar Pradesh police for violating the law at every step in the case.

