Rajnath Singh attends consultation meeting on UP Defence Corridor in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Friday attended the consultation meeting on Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:56 IST
Visulas from the meeting (Photto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Friday attended the consultation meeting on Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the meeting.

Later today the Union Minister is scheduled to visit Babu Banarsi Das University where he will unveil a statue of Dr Akhilesh Das. Singh is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow.

On Saturday, Singh will attend the inauguration and foundation-laying function at PTC Industries Complex at Kanpur Road, thereafter he will attend a program organized by Mamta Charitable Trust. He will also inaugurate a new branch of St Joseph school, the senior official informed. He will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council at Telibagh on Sunday.

He is expected to leave for Delhi at 04:20 pm on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

