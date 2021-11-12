Money laundering: PMLA court extends Deshmukh's ED custody till Nov 15
- Country:
- India
A special PMLA court here on Friday extended the ED custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in connection with a multi-crore money laundering case.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) early last week.
A special holiday court on November 6 had sent the 71-year-old NCP leader to judicial custody after rejecting the ED's plea seeking extension of his remand.
However, a day later, the Bombay High Court set aside the lower court's order and sent Deshmukh in ED remand till November 12.
On Friday, the former minister was produced before special PMLA court judge H S Sathbhai, who extended his custody till November 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Deshmukh case: Maha govt tells HC CBI issuing summonses to state officials do demoralise them
Suicide rate up in 2020, Maharashtra tops the list with near 20k
Maharashtra: Non-cognizable offence registered against Prabhakar Sail by Palghar Police
Bombay High Court rejects ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of ED summons in money laundering case.
HC refuses to quash ED summonses against Deshmukh, rejects plea on coercive action