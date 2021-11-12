Left Menu

Man, friend arrested for killing father in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

Karthik was miffed with his father Pravendra Kumar as the latter was addicted to liquor and picked up fights regularly after getting drunk, SHO Pankaj Kumar Pant said.The two accused allegedly stabbed Kumar and then strangulated him to death on November 3.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police in this Uttar Pradesh district have arrested a man and one of his friends on charges of killing his father, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Shantinagar within the New Mandi police station limits here, police said, adding that the accused were identified as Karthik and Nishant. Karthik was miffed with his father Pravendra Kumar as the latter was addicted to liquor and picked up fights regularly after getting drunk, SHO Pankaj Kumar Pant said.

The two accused allegedly stabbed Kumar and then strangulated him to death on November 3. They dumped the body in a well near the Pachenda Road here, the SHO said.

Police have seized a car and a knife used in the crime, he added.

