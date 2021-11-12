Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 2 in Haryana wrestler murder case

The Delhi Police has arrested two people from Dwarka here in connection with the murders of university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother at a wrestling academy in Haryanas Sonipat district, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:14 IST
Delhi Police arrests 2 in Haryana wrestler murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested two people from Dwarka here in connection with the murders of university-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother at a wrestling academy in Haryana's Sonipat district, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pawan Barak (25), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana and a coach in the wrestling academy, and Sachin Dahiya (23), a resident of Sonipat, they said. A revolver has been seized from Barak's possession, police said.

Nisha and her brother Suraj were killed and their mother suffered injuries as assailants opened fire on them at the academy on Wednesday. The mother was admitted to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak. Sachin was previously found involved in two cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. The police said five to six rounds of bullets were fired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021