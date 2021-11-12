HC grants time to Centre, Delhi govt for reply on plea seeking door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination

The Delhi High Court Friday granted time to the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking formulation of a policy on urgent door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for bed-ridden senior citizens here.

Delhi government counsel Anuj Aggarwal told a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel that the center has already introduced a policy on door-to-door vaccination and it has to be followed by all states.

Counsel for the petitioner stated the Centre and Delhi government have not filed their affidavits on the petition and to date and no official statement has been made by the Delhi government on the issue.

"You file your affidavits. Keep in mind the argument of the counsel (for petitioner). You mention one paragraph about Delhi," said the bench which also comprised Justice Jyoti Singh.

In August, the court had issued notice on the petition by 84-year-old Dhiraj Aggarwal, claiming that she suffers from arthritis and cannot visit the vaccination center on account of her health.

The petitioner highlighted that many fellows very senior and bed-ridden citizens, who are vulnerable to COVID-19, do not have private transport to reach the vaccination center or even a family member who would help them with the registration process.

The petitioner, represented by lawyers Manan Agarwal and Vinay Kumar, has contended that the authorities must introduce helpline and door-to-door vaccination, and not doing so is against the right to life.

The matter would be heard next on January 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)