Left Menu

Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, at least 12 wounded - local residents

An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people including the local mullah, a residents of the area said. Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:23 IST
Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, at least 12 wounded - local residents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people including the local mullah, a resident of the area said.

Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated. Another resident gave a similar account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021