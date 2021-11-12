Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, at least 12 wounded - local residents
An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar area of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, wounding at least 12 people including the local mullah, a residents of the area said. Atal Shinwari, a resident of the area, said the blast occurred at around 1:30 p.m. when explosives apparently located in the interior of the mosque detonated.
